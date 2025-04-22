Corinthians Target Tite to Replace Ramón Díaz, Talks Expected to Progress This Week

Tite is the top candidate to return as Corinthians head coach following the dismissal of Ramón Díaz, according to Itatiaia. The Brazilian club has already held initial talks and is optimistic about progressing negotiations with the 2012 FIFA Club World Cup-winning manager over the coming days.

Corinthians’ board aims to appoint a high-profile coach capable of leading the team through the end of club president Augusto Melo’s term in December 2026. Tite, who also won the Copa Libertadores and two national league titles during his previous stint, would reportedly seek a long-term deal to fully implement his methods and build a competitive squad.

Still, Tite is considering his next move carefully. There are concerns that returning to Corinthians could impact his legacy at the club, and sources indicate that he and his family had been exploring opportunities abroad beginning midyear.

In the interim, under-20 coach Orlando Ribeiro is expected to lead the squad against Racing-URU in the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday. The goal is to have a permanent manager in place before facing Flamengo in a crucial league clash on April 27.