Corinthians owe Depay a hefty sum. What's going on?

Memphis Depay's move to Brazilian side Corinthians last autumn proved pivotal in the club's triumph in the Paulista state championship, but this success story now risks ending on a sour note.

Details: According to GOAL, amidst mounting financial troubles, Corinthians owe Depay around €1.7 million in bonuses and are also due to pay the second installment of his signing bonus—€1 million—by September 15. The club is seeking to negotiate a payment delay, but the Dutchman is reportedly considering an early contract termination.

According to reports from Turkish media, Besiktas are showing interest in Depay, and if the debt situation remains unresolved, the Dutch forward could leave Brazil as early as this autumn.

Reminder: The club still owes around €6 million to Santos Laguna, which has led to a FIFA ban on registering new players.