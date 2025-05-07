Corinthians in Trouble: What They Need to Advance in Copa Sudamericana

Corinthians’ 1-1 home draw against América de Cali has left the Brazilian side in a tough spot in Group C of the Copa Sudamericana. As reported by UOL, the result drops Corinthians to third place with five points, behind Huracán (7 points) and América (6).

Huracán can extend their lead to ten points if they beat winless Racing-URU away on Thursday. That would further complicate Corinthians’ path, as only the group winner advances directly to the Round of 16, while the runner-up gets a playoff against a Libertadores third-place team.

Now, Corinthians must win their remaining two matches and rely on favorable results from other fixtures. They no longer control their own fate, and even maximum points may not be enough if Huracán and América continue picking up wins.

With the pressure mounting, the coming weeks will determine whether Corinthians can salvage their continental campaign or face an early exit from the tournament.