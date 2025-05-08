Corinthians in Talks with Adidas for Billion-Real Deal, Could End Longstanding Nike Partnership

Corinthians are negotiating a major kit sponsorship deal with Adidas, potentially worth up to R$ 1 billion over ten years, according to ge.globo. The Brazilian club currently has an automatic renewal clause with Nike, its longtime partner since 2003, but internal dissatisfaction with the current deal has prompted serious discussions about switching brands starting in 2026.

The current Nike contract was last extended in 2017, under then-president Roberto de Andrade, and is set to run through 2029. However, sources say the agreement includes one-sided terms considered outdated and unfair—particularly the automatic renewal, which was activated unilaterally by Nike.

Fans have also expressed frustration over recent supply issues, especially the limited availability of the all-black second kit. Club executives under president Augusto Melo see Adidas as a strategic opportunity and have intensified talks this season, though no deal has been finalized yet.

A potential exit from the Nike deal could spark a legal battle, especially given the contract’s binding nature. Meanwhile, Nike recently renewed its deal with the Brazilian national team.