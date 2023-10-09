RU RU NG NG
Conte could lead Spanish Seville

Today, 06:15
Star Italian coach Antonio Conte is close to returning to professional activity.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Antonio Conte is being considered by the Sevilla management as a potential head coach of the team.

The club has now compiled a list of five coaches who could soon lead the team.

Besides Conte, the list includes Andoni Iraola, Javi Garcia, Marcelino Toral, and Andre Villas-Boas.

Representatives of the management of the Spanish team intend to make a final decision within 24 hours after the departure of Jose Luis Mendilibar. Let us recall that the former Andalusian coach was stripped of his position after the team's unsatisfactory results at the beginning of the season.

After nine rounds of the Spanish Championship, Sevilla is in 14th place in the standings and has only eight points.

Last season, under the leadership of Mendilibar, Sevilla failed in the national championship, but was able to win the Europa League, gaining the right to compete in the Champions League in the new season.

