Conmebol Women's Nations League Draw Sets Stage for 2027 World Cup Qualifiers

Conmebol held the official draw for the Women’s Nations League, the tournament that will serve as South America’s qualifying path to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. As the host nation, Brazil has already secured a spot, leaving ten teams to battle for the remaining two direct berths and two playoff spots.

The tournament will run from October 24, 2025, to June 2026. Each team will play eight matches (four home, four away) in a single round-robin format. The top two teams will qualify directly for the World Cup, while the third and fourth-place finishers will enter the intercontinental playoff at different stages.

Opening matchday fixtures include Colombia vs. Peru, Bolivia vs. Ecuador, Venezuela vs. Chile, and Argentina vs. Paraguay, with Uruguay sitting out. On October 28, Argentina will visit Uruguay, while Peru will be the team with a bye.

This new league represents a major step forward for women’s football in South America, offering consistent competition and direct pathways to the world’s biggest stage. The race to Brazil begins in just under three months.