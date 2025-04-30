Congolese Forward Grady Diangana Set to Leave West Brom Amid Growing Interest
Congolese forward Grady Diangana is not expected to continue his journey with West Bromwich Albion beyond the 2024–2025 season.
Strong Interest from Premier League and Bundesliga Clubs
After a standout campaign, Diangana has attracted significant attention ahead of the summer transfer window. Leeds United, Wolverhampton, and Bundesliga side Freiburg are reportedly eager to secure his services.
The native of Lubumbashi will have a number of options for where he wants to go next because his contract expires at the end of the current season.
Key Contributions This Season
For West Brom this season, Diangana has made 34 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and dishing out three assists.
His market value is currently rated at 3.8 million euro, according to Transfermarkt's most recent update. This represents a significant decrease from his 2020 valuation of 12 million euro.
International Career with DR Congo
Formerly an England youth international, Diangana switched his allegiance to the DR Congo national team in 2021. His most recent appearance came on March 25, when he helped the Leopards defeat Mauritania 2-0 in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.