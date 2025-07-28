Concacaf Ruling Shakes Things Up: El Salvador Loses Home Field, Guatemala Benefits

Concacaf has officially ruled that El Salvador will not be allowed to host their October World Cup qualifying matches at Estadio Cuscatlán, a venue considered their fortress. The decision, announced by FESFUT, is due to scheduling conflicts with a music event that will take place at the stadium.

Instead, El Salvador will face Panama (October 10) and Guatemala (October 14) at Estadio Nacional Jorge “Mágico” González. Although it is a registered alternate venue, the shift represents a major blow to "La Selecta," as Cuscatlán has long been a stronghold where opponents often struggle under intense crowd pressure.

For Guatemala and Panama, the change is welcome news. Luis Fernando Tena’s squad in particular sees it as a chance to avoid a notoriously difficult away environment in what could be a pivotal match in the qualification race. Meanwhile, Panama quietly benefits from similar conditions in their visit four days earlier.

The only match El Salvador will still host at Cuscatlán during this qualifying stretch is against Suriname on September 9. The sudden change forces "Bolillo" Gómez’s team to adjust quickly, both mentally and tactically, just as the third phase of World Cup qualifying heats up.

With stakes rising, losing home-field advantage for these key fixtures could prove decisive in a group that promises to be fiercely contested.