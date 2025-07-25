RU RU ES ES FR FR
Comunicaciones Take Aim at Municipal Ahead of Fiery 334th Guatemalan Clásico

Football news Yesterday, 22:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Tensions are already boiling ahead of the 334th edition of Guatemala’s fiercest football rivalry. As reported by Fútbol Centroamérica, Comunicaciones have stirred controversy by sending a pointed message to Municipal following the high-profile signing of defender Nicolás Samayoa.

Samayoa, who previously only played for Comunicaciones in Guatemala, recently joined Municipal after a stint in Romania with ACSM Poli Iași. The move was met with outrage among Los Cremas' supporters, and the response from Comunicaciones’ players came swiftly — and publicly.

A training bib bearing the phrase “Clásico es ganarte” (“A clásico means beating you”) surfaced, signed by members of the Comunicaciones squad. Axel De La Cruz, Edy Palencia, Jorge Moreno, and Emerson Raymundo posed for a photo with the garment, instantly fueling the rivalry on social media and beyond.

The gesture was interpreted as a direct jab at both Samayoa and Municipal, adding further drama to a clash already steeped in history and emotion. The Clásico will be played on August 10 at the Manuel Felipe Carrera stadium.

Statistically, Comunicaciones holds a narrow edge in the rivalry: 114 wins to Municipal’s 111, with 107 draws. With emotions running high and pride on the line, the stage is set for another explosive chapter in Guatemalan football’s most storied showdown

