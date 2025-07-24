Comeback! Juan Manuel Sanabria on the verge of joining Ajax

The deal is expected to be finalized soon.

Details: According to insider Rudy Galetti on social network X, 25-year-old left-back of Mexican side Atlético San Luis, Juan Manuel Sanabria, is set to become a full-fledged Ajax player in the coming days.

It is reported that Sanabria has already turned down a lucrative offer from Mexican club América, making it clear that he is determined to return to Europe.

Sanabria played for Atlético Madrid until 2021, after which he was loaned out to his current club Atlético San Luis, and two years later completed a permanent move to the Mexican team.

Last season, Sanabria featured in 37 matches for the club, scoring 2 goals and providing six assists. His current contract with Atlético San Luis runs until 2026, and his transfer value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €6.5 million.

