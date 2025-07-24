RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Comeback! Juan Manuel Sanabria on the verge of joining Ajax

Comeback! Juan Manuel Sanabria on the verge of joining Ajax

Former Atlético Madrid player could return to Europe
Football news Today, 16:36
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Comeback! Juan Manuel Sanabria on the verge of joining Ajax Photo by Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images

The deal is expected to be finalized soon.

Details: According to insider Rudy Galetti on social network X, 25-year-old left-back of Mexican side Atlético San Luis, Juan Manuel Sanabria, is set to become a full-fledged Ajax player in the coming days.

It is reported that Sanabria has already turned down a lucrative offer from Mexican club América, making it clear that he is determined to return to Europe.

Sanabria played for Atlético Madrid until 2021, after which he was loaned out to his current club Atlético San Luis, and two years later completed a permanent move to the Mexican team.

Last season, Sanabria featured in 37 matches for the club, scoring 2 goals and providing six assists. His current contract with Atlético San Luis runs until 2026, and his transfer value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €6.5 million.

Reminder: A major transfer is brewing! Chelsea has made an official bid for Jorrel Hato

Related teams and leagues
Ajax Ajax Schedule Ajax News Ajax Transfers
Atletico de San Luis Atletico de San Luis Schedule Atletico de San Luis News Atletico de San Luis Transfers
Liga MX Mexico Liga MX Mexico Table Liga MX Mexico Fixtures Liga MX Mexico Predictions
Eredivisie Netherlands Eredivisie Netherlands Table Eredivisie Netherlands Fixtures Eredivisie Netherlands Predictions
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Sarmiento - : - Lanus 25 july 2025, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Sarmiento
-
Lanus
-
18:00
New England Revolution - : - CF Montreal 25 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - Orlando City 25 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Belgrano 25 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Belgrano
-
20:15
Union - : - Tigre 25 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
-
Tigre
-
20:15
FC Dallas - : - New York City FC 25 july 2025, 20:30 MLS USA
FC Dallas
-
New York City FC
-
20:30
Houston Dynamo FC - : - LA Galaxy 25 july 2025, 20:30 MLS USA
Houston Dynamo FC
-
LA Galaxy
-
20:30
Los Angeles FC - : - Portland Timbers 25 july 2025, 22:30 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
-
Portland Timbers
-
22:30
San Diego FC - : - Nashville SC 25 july 2025, 22:30 MLS USA
San Diego FC
-
Nashville SC
-
22:30
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys 26 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Facundo Zabala Joins Independiente After Completing Medical Football news Today, 16:36 Comeback! Juan Manuel Sanabria on the verge of joining Ajax Football news Today, 16:30 Who Is Brandon Brocksom, Chivas’ English-Rooted Rising Star? Football news Today, 16:08 Lamine Yamal named the world's best player by renowned publication! Football news Today, 16:05 Riquelme’s Message to Boca Squad: “The Only Way Out of This Is by Winning” Football news Today, 15:30 Big hope! Official: João Mário joins Juventus Motorsport News Today, 14:58 Wow! Sebastian Vettel on the verge of a Red Bull return Football news Today, 14:34 Incredible! Kobamelo Kodisang moves to Portuguese league club AVS SAD Football news Today, 14:07 With love for the fans, with cunning for the management! ter Stegen addresses Barcelona supporters Football news Today, 13:37 Serious squad! Bafana Bafana roster for CHAN 2025 announced
Sport Predictions
Football 25 july 2025 Yokohama vs Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and betting tips – July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Norwich vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 July 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Freiburg vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Elche vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Fiorentina vs Carrarese: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 25 July 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 25 July 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Sporting vs Villarreal: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Galway United vs Waterford: Who will extend their winning streak?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores