Manchester United traveled to face Fulham in the second round of the Premier League but failed to secure a victory, finishing the match in a 1-1 draw. The team's string of disappointing results goes on.

Details: According to Opta, Manchester United have earned just six points in the Premier League since April 2025. This is the lowest tally among all clubs. Even Leicester, now competing in the Championship, managed to collect more points—eight.

In this match, Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty. Notably, this was the Portuguese midfielder's fifth missed spot-kick in the Premier League. Since his arrival in England, only Mohamed Salah and Aleksandar Mitrović have failed to convert more penalties.

Reminder: Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim informed young prodigy Jay-Jay Gabriel, who is just 14 years old, that he will have the chance to train with the first team this season.