Coco Gauff had a dispute with the match umpire. It is known what caused the disagreement

On Tuesday, July 30th, a third-round match in the tennis tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games saw a sensational upset as American Coco Gauff was defeated by Donna Vekić 0-2. However, the match was marred by controversy.

During the second set, Gauff served a ball that landed on the line, which Vekić returned. The line judge ruled that Gauff's serve was out and canceled Vekić's return. This decision meant that Gauff had to serve a second time, but the chair umpire awarded the point to the Croatian player.

Gauff approached the chair umpire, Jaume Campistol, to challenge the decision. According to AP News, Gauff stated that she rarely disputes such calls but made an exception this time.

"I never argue with these decisions. But he said it before I even hit the ball. This isn't even about perception; it's about the rules. These points are a big deal. Usually, after this, they apologize. So it's kind of frustrating. 'Sorry' doesn't help you after the match is over," Gauff said.

Despite her appeal, the umpire upheld the decision, and the score remained unchanged. The world's second-ranked player was visibly upset and was seen in tears following her conversation with the umpire.

Huge argument in the Donna Vekic - Coco Gauff match. Umpire called the ball out before Gauff returned the ball and missed it in break point for Vekic. Ball was in. Coco Gauff crying and saying this always happens to me 😭

Gauff eventually lost the second set 2-6, ending her run in the singles tournament at the Olympics. However, she emphasized that despite the controversy, this incident was not the decisive moment in the match.

Despite her exit from the singles event, Gauff continues to compete in the mixed doubles and women's doubles categories.