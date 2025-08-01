Club América Close to Signing Allan Saint-Maximin in Major Transfer Move

After losing both the Clausura 2025 final and the Campeón de Campeones to Toluca, Club América are determined to make a splash in the transfer window. According to Olé, Las Águilas are nearing a deal to sign French winger Allan Saint-Maximin from Al-Ahli.

The 28-year-old, formerly of Newcastle United, has struggled for minutes in Saudi Arabia and recently spent a season on loan at Turkey’s Fenerbahce, where he recorded 4 goals and 5 assists in 31 appearances. América are not pursuing a loan – they intend to buy his rights outright in a deal that could cost between €10 and €15 million.

Saint-Maximin’s profile fits what América need after selling Julián Quiñones, a key figure in their recent title run. The Frenchman’s pace and flair could restore the dynamism lost in attack. If finalized, he would join a growing list of French stars in Liga MX, following Thauvin and Gignac. América are all-in – and expect fireworks.