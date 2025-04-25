Cincinnati Look to Extend Hot Streak Against Struggling Kansas City

FC Cincinnati will aim to keep their winning momentum going when they host Sporting Kansas City at TQL Stadium on Saturday evening. According to Sports Mole, Pat Noonan’s side have hit top form in MLS after exiting the CONCACAF Champions Cup, collecting 13 points from their last five games.

Last weekend, Cincinnati secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Chicago Fire, with Brazilian playmaker Evander netting twice. Since joining from Portland Timbers, the midfielder has already tallied six goals and one assist in just seven appearances.

With this run, the Knifey Lions have climbed to second in the Eastern Conference, level on 19 points with leaders Charlotte FC. They remain unbeaten at home in 2025, and currently boast the league’s longest active winning streak.

Sporting Kansas City, meanwhile, are in rebuilding mode following a disastrous start that saw them lose seven of their first eight matches. Interim coach Kerry Zavagnin earned his first win with a 5-3 thriller over San Jose Earthquakes, but his side’s defensive vulnerabilities remain glaring.

The Wizards, who have recorded just one clean sheet across ten matches in all competitions, continue to miss key players like Daniel Rosero and Jake Davis due to injury. Cincinnati will be without Teenage Hadebe and Obinna Nwobodo, but remain strong favorites at home—where they beat Kansas City 4-3 in their last meeting.