Chivas Put Chicharito's Future Under Review After Disappointing Season

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández’s future with Chivas is under scrutiny after the club failed to reach the postseason in the Clausura 2025. Although club officials have shown support for the veteran striker, they admitted his case is currently being reviewed. “We’re in the middle of an evaluation… any decision must be discussed directly with the player,” said sporting director Javier Mier, according to Fox Sports.

Since returning to Guadalajara in early 2024, Chicharito has struggled to make a significant impact. In 28 Liga MX appearances—16 of them as a starter—he’s scored just two goals. Constant injuries and a recent rift with former head coach Gerardo Espinoza, who was recently dismissed, have further complicated his second stint with the club.

Despite these challenges, Mier clarified that Hernández remains under contract and remains an iconic figure for the team. “His stature and career make him a reference, not just for Chivas but for all of Mexican football,” Mier noted.

Tensions escalated after Hernández publicly expressed frustration over his role, asking for more trust and describing his current phase as “complicated and lonely.” Espinoza, in response, claimed the striker had been given ample opportunities to prove himself.

With Chivas preparing for a fresh start, one of the biggest decisions ahead will be whether to keep Chicharito for the upcoming campaign or move on from a project that hasn’t lived up to expectations.