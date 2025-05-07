Chivas Eye Diego Lainez Despite His América Roots as Summer Reinforcement

Chivas Guadalajara are reportedly considering a move for Tigres winger Diego Lainez ahead of the upcoming season, Infobae reports. The Mexican international, a product of Club América’s academy, has emerged as a potential solution to Chivas’ offensive struggles following their failure to reach the Clausura 2025 Play-In.

Lainez’s link to América has sparked debate, given the intense rivalry between the two clubs. However, transfers between rivals have become more common in recent years—especially when deals are handled indirectly. Chivas’ all-Mexican player policy limits their market options and often forces them to pay inflated fees.

Transfermarkt currently values Lainez at USD 3.5 million (approximately 70 million pesos), though Tigres may demand more depending on their long-term plans.

Lainez began his professional career in 2016 with América and moved to Europe in 2019. He returned to Mexico in 2023 to join Tigres, where he has since played 98 matches, scoring 7 goals, providing 15 assists, and helping the club win a Liga MX title.