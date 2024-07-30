China wins gold in table tennis and tops medal tally at Paris Olympics

On Tuesday, 30 July, the mixed doubles table tennis medal sets were played at the 2024 Olympic Games.

In the final bout, the Chinese team defeated the team from DPRK with a score of 4:2.

Bronze medals and South Korea. South Korea defeated the Hong Kong team 4:0 in the match for the 3rd place.

This gold medal was the sixth in a row for the athletes from the Middle Kingdom. Today's success allowed them to lead the medal standings at the Paris Olympics in real time. In total, the Chinese have 13 medals (5 silver, and 2 bronze).

