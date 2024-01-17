China played to a goalless draw for the second consecutive time in the Asian Cup
In Qatar, the match of the 2nd round of the group stage of the 2023 Asian Cup between the national teams of China and Lebanon has concluded.
China maintained territorial advantage, registering 7 shots on target against the Lebanese team, but still failed to score their first goal in the tournament.
Towards the end of the game, the Lebanese managed to create a few moments from long-range shots and set-pieces, but China's goalkeeper, Yang Zunlin, thwarted the threat.
In the 1st round, China also played to a 0:0 draw against Tajikistan, while Lebanon suffered a 0:3 defeat to Qatar.
Asian Cup
2nd Round. Group A
China – Lebanon 0:0
