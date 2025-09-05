Chile’s Barticciotto Cleared for Return Against Uruguay in World Cup Qualifier

Chile is set to welcome back Bruno Barticciotto for their final South American World Cup qualifier. According to La Tercera, the Santos Laguna forward missed the 3-0 defeat to Brazil due to a muscle issue but has now recovered and rejoined the squad ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Uruguay in Santiago.

Head coach Nicolás Córdova had initially planned to start Barticciotto against Brazil, but medical staff opted to rest him. The decision appears to have paid off, with the 23-year-old striker available again after posting strong numbers in Liga MX this year: 15 appearances, 8 goals, and 1 assist in just over 1,000 minutes.

Chile has dealt with several absences this window, including Darío Osorio and defender Benjamín Kuscevic, who remains doubtful and could be released from the roster. Barticciotto’s return provides a timely boost as La Roja looks to finish the campaign on a high note.

The match against Uruguay, managed by Marcelo Bielsa, is scheduled for Tuesday, September 9, at 8:30 p.m. local time. For Chile, the fixture is not just about points, but also about setting the tone for the next cycle after a difficult qualifying run.