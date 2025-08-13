Chicago Fire Land André Franco on Loan from Porto in Playoff Push

Chicago Fire FC have acquired Portuguese midfielder André Franco on loan from FC Porto through the end of 2025, with a purchase option, the club announced Wednesday. The 27-year-old spent his entire career in Portugal with Estoril and Porto, tallying 20 goals and 16 assists in 143 appearances while winning five trophies.



Sporting director and head coach Gregg Berhalter praised Franco’s experience in European competitions and the FIFA Club World Cup, saying he can make an immediate impact as Chicago aim to strengthen their playoff bid.



Franco joins a midfield that added Philip Zinckernagel and Jonathan Bamba last winter. The duo have combined for 14 goals and 20 assists in their debut seasons, complementing top scorer Hugo Cuypers (14 goals) and homegrown midfielder Brian Gutiérrez (7 goals).



Chicago sit ninth in the Eastern Conference with 36 points at the Leagues Cup break, looking to reach the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017 in Berhalter’s inaugural season at the helm.