Chelsea Starlet Chizaram Ezenwata Joins England Squad for FIFA U17 World Cup

Rising forward eyes glory in Qatar as Young Lions begin campaign against Venezuela

Chelsea’s in-form striker Chizaram Ezenwata has arrived in Qatar with the England U17 squad ahead of their opening match at the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup against Venezuela at Aspire Zone, Al Rayyan.

Ezenwata, along with Landon Emenalo and West Ham goalkeeper Lanre Awesu, was initially named in coach Neil Ryan’s 21-man squad, but Chelsea defender Emenalo withdrew after sustaining an injury during a UEFA Youth League game against Ajax Amsterdam.

Born to Nigerian and Cameroonian parents, Ezenwata is eligible to represent either nation but has chosen to feature for England at this tournament. The prolific youngster had previously been invited to a Flying Eagles training camp in Nigeria but missed out due to club commitments.

The Chelsea forward has been in blistering form this season, scoring in six straight matches in the U18 Premier League—a run that earned him his World Cup call-up. Widely considered one of the most promising attackers in his age group, Ezenwata is eager to make a mark on the global stage.

Speaking to Alkass, the teenager said:

I’ll say as a team we’ve come here very prepared for the World Cup… Obviously we want to win it and make a good name for ourselves… I think we are going to do very well and get to the end — hopefully win the whole thing. I am pretty excited for that, everyone looking sharp.

England last won the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017 with a golden generation featuring Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Emile Smith Rowe. Ezenwata and his teammates now hope to repeat that historic feat in Qatar.