RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Changed their mind? Milan set to buy Walker from Manchester City after all

Changed their mind? Milan set to buy Walker from Manchester City after all

Football news Today, 05:52
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Changed their mind? Milan set to buy Walker from Manchester City after all Getty Images

In recent months, Milan seemed undecided about whether to activate the buyout clause for defender Kyle Walker from Manchester City, with the consensus leaning towards a "no." However, a completely opposite view has now emerged.

Details: According to Milan Live, the Rossoneri have finally opted to purchase Walker’s contract from the English club. They are eager to finalize the deal for the right-back as soon as possible and are expected to request a discount, despite Manchester City having set a buyout option of five million in the loan agreement.

Milan are aiming to pay around €3.5 million for the defender, and reports in Italy suggest that the Citizens might be willing to sell Walker for this amount, as he no longer appears to be part of their future plans.

Reminder: It was previously reported that the Milan derby could take place in Australia next season, and there are reasons behind this proposal.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City AC Milan
Popular news
Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors Lifestyle 08 may 2025, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 08 may 2025, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news 07 may 2025, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 - 2 Melbourne Victory Today, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
1
Melbourne Victory
2
45’ + 2
Valencia - : - Getafe Today, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari Today, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Wolverhampton - : - Brighton Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
-
Brighton
-
10:00
Southampton - : - Manchester City Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
-
Manchester City
-
10:00
Ipswich - : - Brentford Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Ipswich
-
Brentford
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:18 Absurd situation in Poland: a wild boar sneaks onto the pitch and... falls asleep Football news Today, 05:52 Changed their mind? Milan set to buy Walker from Manchester City after all Football news Today, 05:20 Gerrard could return to Rangers, but he's far from the only candidate Football news Today, 04:51 "I toss 25 coins in the air": Mourinho ironically reveals how he picks his starting lineup Football news Today, 04:38 "I'm not a fool": Kompany weighs up starting Müller in his final Bayern home game Football news Today, 04:06 "We will have a top coach." Bayer reveals process of searching for Alonso's successor Football news Today, 03:44 Fabregas confirms Como's interest in Barcelona defender Garcia Football news Today, 03:08 "It's disappointing." Smith defends Zaha from criticism amid low scoring output Football news Today, 02:39 What? Man United could become the first club to reach the Champions League through the Cup Football news Today, 02:16 "I don't want to start all over again." Pereira makes firm statement on Ait-Nouri's possible exit
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sweden vs Austria: prediction and bets for the match on May 10, 2025 Football Today Angers vs Strasbourg: Will Strasbourg continue their Champions League pursuit? Football Today Brest vs Lille: Can Lille join the race for Ligue 1 silver? Football Today Le Havre vs Marseille: Will Marseille hold on to second place in Ligue 1? Football Today Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football Today Cincinnati vs Austin prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football Today America vs Pachuca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football 11 may 2025 Udinese vs Monza prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football 11 may 2025 Newcastle vs Chelsea: Who will prevail in the battle for a UEFA Champions League spot? Football 11 may 2025 Gent vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores