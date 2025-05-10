Changed their mind? Milan set to buy Walker from Manchester City after all

In recent months, Milan seemed undecided about whether to activate the buyout clause for defender Kyle Walker from Manchester City, with the consensus leaning towards a "no." However, a completely opposite view has now emerged.

Details: According to Milan Live, the Rossoneri have finally opted to purchase Walker’s contract from the English club. They are eager to finalize the deal for the right-back as soon as possible and are expected to request a discount, despite Manchester City having set a buyout option of five million in the loan agreement.

Milan are aiming to pay around €3.5 million for the defender, and reports in Italy suggest that the Citizens might be willing to sell Walker for this amount, as he no longer appears to be part of their future plans.

