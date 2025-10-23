Championship Flight: Ibom Air and Akwa United Seal N200 Million Deal

Airline becomes official shirt sponsor for football club's two-year rebuilding effort.

Ibom Air has signed a 200 million naira partnership deal with the state's premier football club, Akwa United FC – becoming the club's official shirt sponsor. The agreement – spanning an initial two years – was signed on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The sponsorship package, which includes both cash and in-kind contributions, is valued at 200 million naira – with 50 per cent of the total value provided as non-cash support. Akwa United FC is a former Nigeria Premier Football League Champion and a two-time FA Cup winner, while Ibom Air is the commercial airline owned by the Akwa Ibom State government.

George Uriesi, CEO of Ibom Air, stated the deal reflects the airline's commitment to impactful, community-focused initiatives. "At Ibom Air, our core pillars of support are Health, Community Development, Education, and Sports... Akwa United, a club with a proud championship history, is currently rebuilding. Our goal is to support their resurgence, to help them rise again, back to the top of the league and beyond," Mr. Uriesi said.

Joseph Eno, Akwa United FC Chairman, called the support "timely" as the club works "to return to our best form." He added that wearing the airline’s logo reminds the team that “we represent excellence, and we must deliver at the highest level.”

Paul Bassey, Commissioner for Sports, praised the collaboration as a step towards the state’s sports vision. "I am delighted to witness this partnership finally become reality... This aligns perfectly with the ARISE Agenda of Governor Umo Eno, which promotes private sector involvement in sports," Mr. Bassey noted. He expressed confidence that the partnership will bring great success to both organizations.