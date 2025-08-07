RU RU ES ES FR FR
Cerro Porteño Welcomes Jorge Morel Back as Six Players Remain Injured

Cerro Porteño Welcomes Jorge Morel Back as Six Players Remain Injured

Football news Today, 00:45
Cerro Porteño, the undefeated leaders of the 2025 Clausura, will regain an essential piece of their midfield puzzle heading into Matchday 7. Jorge Morel is back in full training and available for selection after recovering from an injury sustained on July 5 against General Caballero.

Morel, who previously played for Guaraní, Estudiantes, and Lanús, spent just over a month on the sidelines undergoing rehab. His return provides a timely boost for head coach Diego Martínez, whose squad has had to cope with multiple absences in recent weeks.

However, Cerro still faces significant depth challenges. According to Versus, six players remain out due to injury: Abel Luciatti, Rodrigo Melgarejo, Guillermo Benítez, Luis Vargas, Javier Talavera, and Antonino Martínez are all undergoing physiotherapy as they continue their respective recovery processes.

While their exact return dates are uncertain, the team is hopeful for reinforcements in the coming weeks. Until then, Martínez will rely on a core group that has performed admirably despite the setbacks, helping the Asunción club maintain its spot at the top of the standings.

With Morel’s return, Cerro’s midfield regains a mix of tenacity and experience—just in time for a pivotal stretch of the Clausura season.

