Cerro Porteño Lose Wilder Viera to Suspension Ahead of Superclásico vs. Olimpia

Cerro Porteño will be without midfielder Wilder Viera for the upcoming Superclásico against Olimpia, scheduled for Saturday at 5:30 PM at La Nueva Olla. According to Versus, Viera received a yellow card late in the first half during Cerro’s 3-1 victory over Recoleta on Monday, reaching the limit of five bookings and earning a one-match suspension.

The win against Recoleta wrapped up Matchday 16 of the Torneo Apertura and boosted confidence ahead of Paraguay’s most anticipated rivalry. However, Viera's absence is not expected to severely impact the team’s plans, as Cerro has several options to cover his position in midfield.

Moreover, the 24-year-old had recently faced criticism for his performances in previous matches, and his absence may allow for a tactical adjustment or give another player an opportunity to step up. Cerro Porteño will aim to end their winless streak at home against Olimpia with a well-tuned lineup and renewed momentum.