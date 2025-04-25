Cerro Largo Fans Complete Epic Journey in Brazil with Victory and a Touching Tribute

The image captured hearts around the world: just two Cerro Largo fans celebrated in the stands at Manoel Barradas Stadium after their team's historic 1-0 victory over Vitória in the 2025 Copa Sudamericana. As reported by Olé, Ricardo and Paolo Tort, cousins from Chuy—a Uruguayan town on the Brazilian border—were the faces behind this unforgettable story.

Without tickets but full of determination, they embarked on a 3,600-kilometer journey. They drove to Porto Alegre, parked at the airport, then flew through São Paulo to reach Salvador de Bahia. Arriving days ahead of the match, they proudly wore their Cerro Largo jerseys as they explored the city.

On match day, they were warmly received by Vitória’s organized supporters, who helped them secure tickets and even invited them to share food and drinks before the game. Escorting them safely to the stands, the Vitória fans ensured that these lone visitors could enjoy the match.

When Facundo Peraza scored the winning goal, their celebration stood out among the home crowd, embraced by members of Cerro Largo's traveling delegation. To honor their dedication, players Nicolás Bertocchi and Gino Santilli gifted them their jerseys. Later, club president Ernesto Dehl pledged to make them honorary members and invited them to Cerro Largo’s next match in Florencio Varela againts Defensa y Justicia with all expenses paid.

Their journey, marked by a mix of passion, obstacles, and heartfelt moments, concluded with a historic victory and a memory they will cherish for a lifetime.