CBF Plans Major Changes to Calendar and Pushes Financial Fair Play

According to Lance!, Brazilian Football Confederation president Samir Xaud confirmed that the national football calendar will undergo a major overhaul, with changes to most competitions organized by the governing body. The revamped structure will be unveiled within 60 days as part of a broader plan that also includes discussions on implementing Financial Fair Play rules.

Marking 80 days in office, Xaud said clubs and federations have responded positively to the idea of setting spending limits, noting that some teams currently operate far beyond their revenues. The aim is to create fairer competitions and ensure the sport’s financial sustainability. Still, he cautioned that the transition could take years, as seen in other countries.

The CBF chief stressed that his administration is committed to restoring credibility after years of internal turbulence, prioritizing transparency and dialogue. Efforts to reconnect fans with the national team include leveraging the boost brought by Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival and reviving social programs, such as delivering 14 football development centers across Brazil by 2026, initially funded by the federation.

Xaud said he has full confidence in Ancelotti and his staff ahead of the 2026 World Cup, expressing his belief that Brazil can finally secure a long-awaited sixth star.