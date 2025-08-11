RU RU ES ES FR FR
CBF and Clubs Launch Financial Fair Play Plan to Avert Crisis

Football news Today, 22:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and club representatives began talks in Rio de Janeiro on Monday to establish a financial fair play system aimed at curbing mounting debts and preventing further economic decline in Brazilian football. The working group will have 90 days to present an initial draft after consultations with federations and industry experts.

The move comes amid alarming figures. Data from Convocados shows that between 2023 and 2024, revenues in Serie A and B rose modestly, yet debts jumped 22%. Market inflation has been fueled by SAF investments, multimillion-dollar betting sponsorships, and aggressive spending on signings, often without long-term planning. The pandemic left clubs with reduced income and higher liabilities, while well-managed sides such as Palmeiras and Flamengo widened their competitive edge.

Executives warn that the lack of strict regulations fosters distortions. Cuiabá president Cristiano Dresch accused Corinthians of fielding players whose transfers remain unpaid, a situation he believes undermines the competition’s integrity. Dresch opted out of the talks due to skepticism about CBF leadership, though he supports a unified league-managed model similar to Europe’s.

Fragmentation between associations Libra and Liga Forte União, which represent different clubs at the league level, remains an obstacle, though recent cooperative moves show potential common ground. Some clubs, such as Santos, have already implemented internal policies, including salary caps and roster cost cuts. Experts expect a gradual rollout, initially focusing on keeping clubs current with payments, with tougher sanctions, such as relegation, reserved for later phases.

