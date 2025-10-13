Cassius Mailula aims to stay in Europe permanently

The striker says he wants to make Belgium his stepping stone to bigger European leagues

Cassius Mailula says his arrival at Belgian club, KV Kortrijk, is the beginning of a European dream.

Mailula’s loan to the second division side from US side FC Toronto is something the forward plans to ensure it turns into a permanent one, whether in Belgium or elsewhere.

"It is my dream that I want to play for a big club in Europe,” he said to the Kortrijk television having arrived last weekend. “This is a good stepping stone for me to take my career to the higher level.”

The nippy yet hard-running striker was last on loan at Moroccan giants, Wydad Casablanca, but did not have his stay made permanent although the African side wanted him on board.

His parent club, FC Toronto, are not keen on losing him as yet given the loan stays they send him on.

But in truth, Mailula’s career in the US has not taken off to great heights it was on while he was still at Mamelodi Sundowns.

He lost his place in the Bafana Bafana squad and he also alluded to impressing in Europe so he returns to the national set-up.

“The team will help me to get back to the national team, Bafana Bafana,” the former Sundowns striker added.

Mailula stressed that his priority is achieving first the goals of his club then that will be followed by his revival of his international career.

“My ambition, firstly, is to get to the First Division with the club and also have as many goals in the season and assists,” he said.

“I didn’t just come here on a holiday. I came here to work hard, to represent my family and my country. "

"I know there are a lot of kids that would take this opportunity with both hands."

Mailula will be hoping Michiel Jonckheere hands him his KV Kortrijk debut this weekend when they face Jong Gent U23 this Saturday.