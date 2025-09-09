Carrasquilla Takes Responsibility After Panama’s Draw

According to Panamanian media, the 1-1 draw against Guatemala at Estadio Rommel Fernández felt like a major setback for Panama, which has yet to secure a victory in the final stage of Concacaf World Cup qualifying. Midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla, one of the leaders of the team and currently playing for Pumas in Mexico, spoke candidly after the game, admitting that the result was on the players.

“We didn’t want this result, nor the previous one, but we realize teams come to shut down, with a bit of fortune, unfortunately the ball just doesn’t want to go in. We are aware and we take responsibility for the consequences, we are going to be accountable until the end,” the 26-year-old said.

Carrasquilla admitted that Panama has struggled to solve the tactical puzzles presented by their opponents. “The feeling of qualifying has been completely different, the teams have closed well, pressed us at times, and made the matches uncomfortable,” he explained.

Still, he underlined that the squad remains focused: “We have an objective, nobody said it was going to be easy. There is a committed group taking responsibility for this. I know people may think things got complicated, but it’s still in our hands.”

He also pointed to missed opportunities as a recurring problem. “We have had chances where we didn’t finish the best way, but like I said, there’s a group being accountable for this result and facing it until the end.”

With two points out of six, Panama will need to respond quickly to avoid falling behind in the qualifying race. Carrasquilla’s words capture both the disappointment of the draw and the determination to keep fighting for a World Cup spot.