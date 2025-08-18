RU RU ES ES FR FR
Carragher names the player who should replace injured Maddison at Tottenham

An option from another London club.
Football news Today, 14:28
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Carragher names the player who should replace injured Maddison at Tottenham Getty Images

Tottenham have once again lost their midfielder James Maddison to injury, and this time for a longer spell. Now, Spurs are faced with the pressing question: who should fill his boots? Pundit Jamie Carragher has weighed in with his answer.

Details: The former Liverpool defender made it clear that the North London club should turn their attention to Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze.

Quote: "With Maddison sidelined, Eze could definitely step into that role, and he’s also comfortable out wide. I think he’s an outstanding footballer: last weekend against Chelsea, he looked really sharp, even though he was unlucky to have his free-kick goal ruled out.

He even tried to lob the keeper from midfield a couple of times, which shows his confidence. Whoever signs him will be making a fantastic acquisition," Carragher told Sky Sports News.

