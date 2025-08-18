Carragher names the player who should replace injured Maddison at Tottenham
Tottenham have once again lost their midfielder James Maddison to injury, and this time for a longer spell. Now, Spurs are faced with the pressing question: who should fill his boots? Pundit Jamie Carragher has weighed in with his answer.
Details: The former Liverpool defender made it clear that the North London club should turn their attention to Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze.
Quote: "With Maddison sidelined, Eze could definitely step into that role, and he’s also comfortable out wide. I think he’s an outstanding footballer: last weekend against Chelsea, he looked really sharp, even though he was unlucky to have his free-kick goal ruled out.
He even tried to lob the keeper from midfield a couple of times, which shows his confidence. Whoever signs him will be making a fantastic acquisition," Carragher told Sky Sports News.