Carlos Tévez Eyes Lucas Di Yorio to Reinforce Talleres’ Attack

Lucas Di Yorio may be on his way out of Universidad de Chile, and Carlos Tévez wants to bring him to Talleres de Córdoba. The Argentine striker, currently the top scorer for the Chilean side with seven goals this season, is now a top target for Talleres, who have already opened negotiations with both Universidad de Chile and Athletico Paranaense—Di Yorio’s parent club.

Di Yorio, 28, arrived in January on loan from the Furacão and made an immediate impact, but his recent form has been inconsistent. A red card in a recent match against Unión Española fueled speculation about his discomfort at the club. Though still central to Gustavo Álvarez’s plans, his high salary and complex contract situation could pave the way for a transfer.

The striker earns around 70 million Chilean pesos per month, making him the highest-paid player on the team. Additionally, Universidad de Chile would be obliged to purchase his rights outright if he meets a certain threshold of minutes played.

Talleres, now managed by Carlos Tévez, urgently needs attacking reinforcements after a poor first half of the season that left them near the bottom of the table. Tévez sees Di Yorio as a reliable forward, capable of scoring in double digits and adapting quickly. Talks are ongoing, and with Universidad de Chile also pursuing Eduardo Vargas, a decision on Di Yorio’s future could come soon.