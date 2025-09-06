Carlos Sainz comments on his performance in Friday's free practice at the Italian Grand Prix

Satisfied with the result

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz shared his reaction after completing Friday's free practice session at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. The driver posted a corresponding update on his Instagram page.

Sainz uploaded a photo of his car on the track, captioning it with the succinct phrase “Positive Friday,” accompanied by a green checkmark.

It's worth noting that the Spanish Williams driver delivered a solid performance during the free practice sessions. He finished third in both the first and second sessions. In the first practice, Sainz trailed the Ferrari duo—Hamilton and Leclerc—while in the second, he and Leclerc were outpaced by Lando Norris of McLaren.

As a reminder, today in Monza, the third free practice and qualifying are scheduled to take place. The main race, as tradition dictates, will be held on Sunday.

It's also worth mentioning that this season hasn't been particularly successful for Sainz so far, as he has collected only 16 points and currently sits 17th in the Formula 1 championship standings.