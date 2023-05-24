Carlo Ancelotti urged La Liga to strengthen methods of combating racism

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has called on La Liga authorities to take measures to combat racism at soccer matches.

He said Spain should act as they do in the English Premier League.

"Players and coaches experience constant insults. I hope the Spanish soccer industry will make progress on this issue and solve the problem of racism at soccer matches," he said.

The coach noted that English soccer authorities have already taken drastic measures to combat racism in the stands, and he hopes the Spanish soccer industry can follow suit.