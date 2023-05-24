Carlo Ancelotti urged La Liga to strengthen methods of combating racism
Football news Today, 06:44
Photo: Real Madrid twitter / Author unknown
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has called on La Liga authorities to take measures to combat racism at soccer matches.
He said Spain should act as they do in the English Premier League.
"Players and coaches experience constant insults. I hope the Spanish soccer industry will make progress on this issue and solve the problem of racism at soccer matches," he said.
The coach noted that English soccer authorities have already taken drastic measures to combat racism in the stands, and he hopes the Spanish soccer industry can follow suit.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 16:32 Cristiano Ronaldo brought victory to Al-Nassr in a match of the Saudi Arabian championship.
Football news Yesterday, 14:15 Ronaldo intends to return to Europe in the summer
Football news 22 may 2023, 17:06 Neymar could move to Manchester United
Football news 22 may 2023, 16:45 "Juventus" suffered a humiliating defeat in a Serie A match
Football news 22 may 2023, 15:30 Juventus dropped points again in Serie A: details of the punishment
Football news 22 may 2023, 14:45 Matic saved Roma from defeat in their home Serie A match
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:43 Borussia extends contract with one of the leaders Football news Today, 09:38 Pirlo was fired from the Turkish club Football news Today, 06:52 Guardiola has decided on his future at City Football news Today, 06:44 Carlo Ancelotti urged La Liga to strengthen methods of combating racism Football news Today, 06:17 Valencia penalized for racist shouting at Vinicius Football news Today, 06:00 Italy will have a new coach Football news Today, 05:54 Pedri is out for the rest of the season because of an old injury Football news Today, 05:26 Manchester City has asked PSG to transfer a star midfielder Football news Today, 05:18 Tottenham may sign a Georgian goalkeeper Football news Today, 05:00 Manchester United has found a new striker
Sport Predictions
Football Today Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano predictions and betting tips on May 24, 2023 Football Today Elche vs Sevilla predictions and betting tips on May 24, 202 Football Today Villarreal vs Cadiz predictions and betting tips on May 24, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Atlético predictions and betting tips on May 24, 2023 Football Today Betis vs Getafe predictions and betting tips on May 24, 2023 Football 25 may 2023 Mallorca vs Valencia predictions and betting tips on May 25, 2023 Football 25 may 2023 Manchester United vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips on May 25, 2023 Football 25 may 2023 Osasuna vs Athletic predictions and betting tips on May 25, 2023