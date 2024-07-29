Canada appeals decision to remove six points from women's national football team

The Canadian women's football team has been at the center of one of the most notable scandals of the 2024 Olympics.

Before their match against New Zealand (2-1), the Canadian team's opponents complained about a drone observing their training session. As a result, FIFA suspended Canada's coach, Beverly Priestman, from football activities for a year and deducted six points from the team in the group stage of the Olympics.

However, the Canadian Football Federation is attempting to appeal this decision. Canada has officially filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, seeking to reduce the number of points deducted.

It is worth noting that the Canadian women's team are the reigning Olympic champions.

In the second round of the 2024 Olympics, Canada defeated France (2-1), but due to the penalty, they currently have zero points. In the final round, Canada will face Colombia.