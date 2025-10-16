CAN Morocco-2025 : How many tickets sold to date ?

The organizing committee provides an update on ticketing.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco is fast approaching, and the organizing committee is working hard to ensure a better African football competition. A few months before this major African football event, the Organizing Committee for the Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has announced the number of tickets sold as of Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

According to the organizing committee, since the ticket sales opened, 137,250 tickets have been sold as of Wednesday, October 15, out of the 400,000 on sale.

These tickets correspond to the first sales phase and represent one-third of the total number of tickets available for the competition, or 52 matches.

Two other sales phases are scheduled :

The second phase will begin on October 25, and the third phase will follow on November 25.

As for the Yalla app, 211,078 FAN ID applications were registered and 170,350 were issued (including 43,865 for foreign fans from 124 countries).

Each FAN IP entitles fans to one ticket per match, and a FAN IP via the Yalla app is required to obtain a ticket.

The ticket sales website is the CAF website, accessible at the following address : https://tickets.cafonline.com.