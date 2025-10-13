Can Fiacre Ntwari’s defiance attitude deny Bafana Bafana a World Cup spot?

Rwanda’s Ntwari went against his coache’s word at Kaizer Chiefs when he denied to be substituted

Fiacre Ntwari’s defiance to being substituted at Kaizer Chiefs is the resistance he will be expected to display in keeping South Africa at bay tomorrow evening when he takes the field for Rwanda.

Ntwari is expected to be in goals when Rwanda face Bafana Bafana at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow night.

The shy-looking goalkeeper shocked Cape Town Stadium and the entire country last week when he flatly denied make way for reserve goalkeeper on the day Bruce Bvuma as the fourth official lifted the board informing him to come off.

Ntwari’s defiance is largely said to be based on the fact that he feels the Chiefs technical staff reneged on its agreement that he will be the goalkeeper for the Carling Cup.

The attempt to introduce Bvuma saw Ntwari turn red until the coaches dropped that idea as Bvuma returned to the bench.

With that kind of rebelliousness by Ntwari you can bet your life Bafana will not go past him.

Ntwari, is one player familiar with the Nelspruit venue given that he played for the Mpumalanga based Betway Premiership side TS Galaxy before his move to Amakhosi.

On an international assignment and in a critical stage for the home side, Rwanda are expected to bring a defiance against Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana never seen before.

Just like Ntwari’s stubbornness last Sunday, Adel Amrouche’s men are expected to spoil Bafana’s already slim chances of qualification in a similar manner their goalkeeper defied his club level coaches.

Rwanda are out of contention for a place at next year’s World Cup but, generally, football teams which have nothing to lose are always hell-bent on being party poopers.

That coupled with Ntwari will surely make Bafana Bafana chances of breaking Rwanda’s last line of defence be hard a task to execute.