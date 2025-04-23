Campaz Injury a Major Blow for Rosario Central’s Apertura Hopes

Rosario Central suffered a major setback with news that star winger Jaminton Campaz has sustained a lateral collateral ligament sprain in his right knee, according to La Capital. The Colombian forward underwent scans after exiting the match against Instituto in visible pain, and while the injury won’t require surgery, he will miss between three and five weeks as he undergoes physiotherapy.

Campaz was forced off in the 82nd minute and left the stadium with a stabilizing brace. His absence comes at a crucial point in the season as Rosario Central prepare to face San Lorenzo and Independiente in decisive matches that will shape their position in Group B of the Torneo Apertura.

He is also ruled out of the tournament’s round of 16, and depending on his recovery, may miss a potential quarterfinal as well. Campaz had made 11 league appearances this year, scoring four goals, and had been instrumental in the Copa Argentina win over Los Andes.

Manager Ariel Holan must also contend with the suspension of Franco Ibarra, who picked up his fifth yellow card, and is evaluating Ignacio Malcorra’s fitness ahead of the match against San Lorenzo. Kevin Ortiz is expected to step in for Ibarra, while Malcorra could replace Campaz if cleared to start.