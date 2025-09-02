Cameroon vs Eswatini: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 4, 2025

Cameroon and Eswatini set to face off in a 2026 World Cup qualifier. Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch the game.

Cameroon vs Eswatini: What you need to know about the match

Cameroon began their qualifying campaign in emphatic fashion with a 3-0 demolition of Mauritius. That was followed by a 1-1 draw with Libya, a commanding 4-1 victory over Cape Verde, and another 1-1 draw against Angola. The run continued with a goalless stalemate against Eswatini before Cameroon bounced back with a 3-1 win over Libya in their most recent outing. As a result, they currently sit second in the group with 12 points—just one behind the leaders and four clear of third place.

Eswatini, meanwhile, have virtually lost all hope of reaching the World Cup. Their campaign has been marked by poor results: two draws, 0-0 against Cameroon and 3-3 with Mauritius, while losing all their other matches. After six rounds, they have just two points, a goal difference of 4:9, and occupy the bottom of the table. With four qualifiers remaining, dropping points in this match would mathematically end their World Cup aspirations.

Cameroon vs Eswatini: When and where will the match take place?

The seventh-round qualifier for the 2026 World Cup between Cameroon and Eswatini will be played on Thursday, September 4, kicking off at 21:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Cameroon vs Eswatini: where to watch the match online

In Africa, the match will be broadcast on New World Sport, while Algerian fans can watch on ENTV and TV 6.

The game will also be available in the United States on ESPN+ and in France on L'Équipe Live Foot.