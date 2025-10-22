CAF Unveils 2025 African Player of the Year Nominees: Osimhen, Salah, Hakimi Lead the Race

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced the 10-man shortlist for the 2025 CAF Men’s Player of the Year award, and it’s shaping up to be a thrilling contest between three of the continent’s biggest stars: Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi.

CAF Men's Player of the Year Nominees:

Frank Anguissa (Cameroon, Napoli)

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo, Pyramids FC)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Denis Bouanga (Gabon, Los Angeles FC)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea, Borussia Dortmund)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

Oussama Lamlouhi (Tunisia, Étoile du Sahel)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Galatasaray)

Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal, Everton)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal, Tottenham).

Osimhen, Salah, and Hakimi Lead the Race for Africa’s Top Honor

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Galatasaray)

Osimhen, who spent last season on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, stands as Nigeria’s sole representative on the list. Osimhen enjoyed a sensational campaign, helping Galatasaray to a domestic double by winning both the Turkish Süper Lig and Turkish Cup. The Super Eagles striker ended the season with an outstanding 37 goals and 8 assists in all competitions, and was named Turkish League Player of the Season.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah also had a remarkable year, topping both the scoring and assist charts in the Premier League. The Egyptian forward bagged 29 goals and provided 18 assists, securing both the Golden Boot and Playmaker Award. His efforts were instrumental in Liverpool clinching the league title.

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

Meanwhile, Hakimi had a historic season with Paris Saint-Germain. The Moroccan right-back was a key figure in PSG’s quadruple-winning run, lifting the UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and the Trophée des Champions. Known for his explosive pace and attacking threat, Hakimi recorded 9 goals and 14 assists, an impressive haul for a defender.