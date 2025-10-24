CAF Cup : Wydad Crosses Swords with Asante Kotoko

Wydad can count on Hakim Ziyech.

This Friday's CAF Confederation Cup match, scheduled for 9:00 PM GMT in Casablanca, Morocco, will pit Wydad Casablanca against Asante Kotoko.

Having recently signed former Chelsea point guard Hakim Ziyech to strengthen their squad, Wydad is hoping to successfully reach the CAF Cup finals. The Moroccan club, which played in the last Club World Cup, will look to finish the job at home against Asante Kotoko.

The Ghanaians, for their part, will not give up, but will try to pull off a feat, while remaining resilient against their opponent.