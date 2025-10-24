CAF Cup : Wydad Casablanca beat Asante Kotoko 5-1

Wydad has reached the group stage of the CAF Cup.

The result of the match between Wydad Casablanca and Asante Kotoko is known, after a very electric match. Wydad Casablanca took the upper hand by beating Asante Kotoko 5-1 this Friday, in a decisive match of the CAF Cup in Morocco. The Moroccan club thus advances to the group stage of the continental tournament.

After a 1-0 victory in the first leg, Wydad needed to confirm its superiority in the return leg at home. The Moroccans opened the scoring in less than a minute. The halftime score was 2-1. In the second half, Wydad scored the third goal in the 54th minute. A fourth arrived in the 84th minute and a fifth in the 90th minute for the final score 5-1.

Wydad thus qualified with a total score of 6-1 over the double confrontation and qualified for the group stages of the CAF Cup.