CAF Cup : CR Belouizdad faces FC Hafia this Friday

The Nelson-Mandela Stadium in Berraki will be buzzing on this October 24th starting at 6:00 PM UTC. CR Belouizdad will face FC Hafia of Guinea in the second leg of the CAF Cup preliminary round, which promises to be crucial for the Red and Whites.

CR Belouizdad can be pleased to have a slight advantage over their opponents, thanks to the 1-1 draw in the first leg. The Algerians must show determination and efficiency to confirm their status as favorites. The unconditional support of their fans, expected in large numbers, could also play a decisive role in this match.

Both clubs are aiming for a victory to move closer to qualification.