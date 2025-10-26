CAF Cup : 16 Clubs Qualify for the Group Stage

The rest of the competition promises to be challenging.

The game is over for the CAF Cup group stage. Sixteen clubs have secured their tickets after preliminary rounds held across the continent.

While the group stage draw will take place on November 3 in Johannesburg, the clubs that have secured their tickets for the next round, include: Djoliba AC of Mali and FC San Pedro of Côte d'Ivoire, Zamalek SC, USM Alger, CR Belouizdad, and Kaizer Chiefs.

Clubs qualified for the CAF Cup group stage :

Djoliba AC

San Pedro

AS Maniema Union

Azam FC

Singida Black Stars

Kaizer Chiefs

Stellenbosch FC

Otoho d’Oyo

Nairobi United

ZESCO United

Zamalek SC

Al Masry

Wydad AC

Olympique de Safi

CR Belouizdad

USM Alger