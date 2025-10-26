CAF Cup : 16 Clubs Qualify for the Group Stage
The rest of the competition promises to be challenging.
The game is over for the CAF Cup group stage. Sixteen clubs have secured their tickets after preliminary rounds held across the continent.
While the group stage draw will take place on November 3 in Johannesburg, the clubs that have secured their tickets for the next round, include: Djoliba AC of Mali and FC San Pedro of Côte d'Ivoire, Zamalek SC, USM Alger, CR Belouizdad, and Kaizer Chiefs.
- Clubs qualified for the CAF Cup group stage :
Djoliba AC
San Pedro
AS Maniema Union
Azam FC
Singida Black Stars
Kaizer Chiefs
Stellenbosch FC
Otoho d’Oyo
Nairobi United
ZESCO United
Zamalek SC
Al Masry
Wydad AC
Olympique de Safi
CR Belouizdad
USM Alger