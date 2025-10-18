CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko Ready for Wydad Test – Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito says his team is fully prepared to take on Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round.

The Ghanaian side will host the first leg at Accra Sports Stadium this Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 3:00 PM GMT. The return match will be played a week later in Morocco, with the aggregate winner moving on to the group stage of the competition.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Zito showed confidence in his players’ readiness and belief in their ability to overcome the three-time African champions.