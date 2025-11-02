CAF Champions League : The list of qualified teams for the group stage
It's a list of 16 clubs.
Football news Today, 02:57Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/Hichambnns_/status/1984698099982614912/photo/3
The list of clubs qualified for the group stage of the CAF Champions League is now known. Among them are the Moroccan giants of Berkane, who secured the final qualifying spot.
After Pyramids FC last Thursday, Renaissance Sportive Berkane completed the list this Saturday. A total of 16 clubs are now qualified.
The next stage promises to be challenging with a strong field of teams. The draw for the CAF interclub competitions is scheduled for November 3 in Johannesburg.
Clubs qualified for the group stage :
FC St-Éloi Lupopo
Stade Malien de Bamako
Young Africans
Simba SC
Mamelodi Sundowns
Al Hilal SC
Rivers United
Power Dynamos
Atlético Petróleos de Luanda
Al Ahly
AS FAR
JS Kabylie
MC Alger
Espérance Sportive de Tunis
Pyramids FC
RS Berkane