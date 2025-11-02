CAF Champions League : The list of qualified teams for the group stage

It's a list of 16 clubs.

The list of clubs qualified for the group stage of the CAF Champions League is now known. Among them are the Moroccan giants of Berkane, who secured the final qualifying spot.

After Pyramids FC last Thursday, Renaissance Sportive Berkane completed the list this Saturday. A total of 16 clubs are now qualified.

The next stage promises to be challenging with a strong field of teams. The draw for the CAF interclub competitions is scheduled for November 3 in Johannesburg.

Clubs qualified for the group stage :

FC St-Éloi Lupopo

Stade Malien de Bamako

Young Africans

Simba SC

Mamelodi Sundowns

Al Hilal SC

Rivers United

Power Dynamos

Atlético Petróleos de Luanda

Al Ahly

AS FAR

JS Kabylie

MC Alger

Espérance Sportive de Tunis

Pyramids FC

RS Berkane