CAF Awards 2025: CAF Announces Shortlist for Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed the shortlist for the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award at the 2025 CAF Awards.

This recognition celebrates the outstanding performances of the continent’s top female goalkeepers throughout the year. The nominees have demonstrated exceptional skill, resilience, and leadership between the posts, playing pivotal roles in their teams’ successes across various competitions.

Below is the full list of nominated candidates for the Goalkeeper of the Year (Women):

Chloe N'Gazi

Sedilame Boseja

Fideline Ngoy

Habiba Emad

Chiamaka Nnadozie

Khadija Er-Rmichi

Fatoumata Karentao

Cynthia Konlan

Adji Ndiaye

Andile Dlamini

Chiamaka Nnadozie was honored as the 2024 CAF Women's Goalkeeper of the Year, marking her second consecutive win. The award was presented during the 2024 CAF Awards ceremony held on December 16, 2024, in Marrakech, Morocco.