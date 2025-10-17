CAF Awards 2025: CAF Announces Shortlist for Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed the shortlist for the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award at the 2025 CAF Awards.
This recognition celebrates the outstanding performances of the continent’s top female goalkeepers throughout the year. The nominees have demonstrated exceptional skill, resilience, and leadership between the posts, playing pivotal roles in their teams’ successes across various competitions.
Below is the full list of nominated candidates for the Goalkeeper of the Year (Women):
- Chloe N'Gazi
- Sedilame Boseja
- Fideline Ngoy
- Habiba Emad
- Chiamaka Nnadozie
- Khadija Er-Rmichi
- Fatoumata Karentao
- Cynthia Konlan
- Adji Ndiaye
- Andile Dlamini
Chiamaka Nnadozie was honored as the 2024 CAF Women's Goalkeeper of the Year, marking her second consecutive win. The award was presented during the 2024 CAF Awards ceremony held on December 16, 2024, in Marrakech, Morocco.