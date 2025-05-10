But not Real? Borussia Dortmund enters the race for Jobe Bellingham
The younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, Jobe, is also sparking fierce competition on the transfer market, with top clubs battling hard for his signature.
Details: According to a report from The Times, Borussia Dortmund has made the 19-year-old midfielder their main target for the summer transfer window. At Signal Iduna Park, they believe that a £25 million offer to Sunderland should be enough to secure his move.
Jude took a slightly different, but still similar, route to Real Madrid: moving from Birmingham to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020 for the same £25 million—before making a blockbuster £115 million switch to Madrid three years later.
Recall: Previously, the Spanish giants were hoping to smooth Jobe's path to the Santiago Bernabéu by signing him directly from Sunderland.