The younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, Jobe, is also sparking fierce competition on the transfer market, with top clubs battling hard for his signature.

Details: According to a report from The Times, Borussia Dortmund has made the 19-year-old midfielder their main target for the summer transfer window. At Signal Iduna Park, they believe that a £25 million offer to Sunderland should be enough to secure his move.

Jude took a slightly different, but still similar, route to Real Madrid: moving from Birmingham to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020 for the same £25 million—before making a blockbuster £115 million switch to Madrid three years later.

Recall: Previously, the Spanish giants were hoping to smooth Jobe's path to the Santiago Bernabéu by signing him directly from Sunderland.