Buffon called the true reason for the end of a career

Photo: goal.com

The legend of world football Gianluigi Buffon called the true reason for his retirement.

According to the former player of the Italian national team, the signal for him was an injury received last season. Note that the last club of the 45-year-old gatekeeper was the Italian “Parma”.

Buffon admitted that it was pointless for him to continue playing.

“Now is the right time to leave, as my age allows it. Last season was a trial season, I started it in great shape, but I got injured, which was a signal for me, ”said one of the greatest players in the history of football.

Gianluigi Buffon publicly announced his retirement from football on August 2.

He started his career at the Parma Academy and played for the club from 1995 to 2001. Then he moved to Juventus, for which he had eaten 17 years before. After that, he played for the French PSG for two years, and then moved back to Parma.

As part of the Turin club, Buffon became the 10-time champion of Italy, won the National Cup five times and the Super Cup six times.

With the Italian national team, he won the 2006 World Cup.

