Bruno Henrique Lifts Flamengo Past Internacional In Libertadores Clash

According to Terra, Flamengo took a crucial step toward the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Internacional at Maracanã, in front of more than 68,000 fans. Forward Bruno Henrique, pivotal in the match, acknowledged the team lost focus early in the second half: “In the first 15 minutes of the second half we wanted to score immediately and we deviated a bit from what we were doing before halftime, leaving ourselves a bit exposed.”

Bruno Henrique had already been decisive in previous knockout matches against Internacional in 2019, and this time he scored a precise header in the 28th minute from a Luiz Araújo corner. Flamengo dominated the first half with 73% possession and eight shots, while Internacional opted for a deep defensive line.

In the second half, Internacional pushed higher, challenging Flamengo’s ball circulation and making the game more intense. The result leaves Flamengo in a favorable position, but the series is not decided. The return leg will be on August 20 in Porto Alegre, with Flamengo advancing on a draw, while Internacional must win by two goals to qualify directly.